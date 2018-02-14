Opinion Line (Feb. 14)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
So some families will be able to afford the tuition at Wonder and some won’t. So what? Some folks can afford a Ferrari and some can’t. That’s life, not a social injustice.
Mr. Seminoff, you can root for all of the illegal aliens you want. Just don’t expect me and the majority of Americans who do not share your opinion to do the same.
The governor can take one step that would end the secrecy in authoring bills. Refuse to sign any bill that is submitted anonymously whether he agrees with the bill or not. The same for “gut-and-go.”
I did not know, until reading about the Kansas Senate vote last week and the House vote last year, that Kansans were so uneducated on pornography that it took the important time of our elected officials to vote to condemn it.
The state would immediately shut down a daycare if the children there were raped and molested. Then why hasn’t it closed down the YMCA, especially since it pays no taxes like other businesses do. Yes, the YMCA is a business.
I can’t help but feel that if both the far left and the far right see problems with the new budget agreement that it’s probably actually a good compromise.
Absolutely no taxpayer money should be put into a fund, national or statewide, to pay for these politicians’ indiscretions. Make them pay out of their own pockets.
