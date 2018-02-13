Opinion Line (Feb. 13)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
We are not objecting to orange cones. Heaven knows our streets need repairing. We do object to long periods of low activity on the projects. We also object to poor results. We apparently have little quality control.
What makes cones catastrophic is that they never go away as in other cities. They only multiply like bunnies. Enough is enough.
It’s inconceivable that a public university would provide space for a private, untested, unaccredited, experimental school without also requiring some way to verify the success or failure of such a school. WSU is a center for education, not a landlord.
I have a real problem with placing a ”private” school on public land that my taxes has paid for but my children cannot attend because I can’t afford the tuition.
Place four police motorcycle officers at Central and West and catch all the drivers running the red lights.
I’m as white as can be, and I just want to say thank you to The Wichita Eagle for publishing the columns of Leonard Pitts Jr. Without hearing all the voices, there is no hope.
I watch some TV commercials and wonder who could possibly be influenced? Then I remember that these same people probably vote.
The reason President Trump wants a military parade with tanks rumbling down and ripping up Pennsylvania Avenue is because he will award a no-bid contract to his paving company for the repairs.
The Olympics are supposed to be an apolitical event. Our vice president petulantly refused to stand when the host team entered. I call that petty and childish.
Instead of attempting to defend a bunch of border crossing criminals, shouldn’t Nancy Pelosi be spending her time reading Obamacare so she knows what’s in it and working on those millions of jobs she said it’d create?
The illegal, invading, undocumented, dreaming immigrants need to know that a dream is not reality. Breaking the law for sneaking into this country is a federal offense. You are criminals period. This is reality.
We drive on a parkway to get to the park and park in the driveway because the garage is full of junk.
