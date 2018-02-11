Opinion Line (Feb. 11)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Reading Gregg Marshall’s or Bill Self’s comments on their underperforming players got my attention. Since college basketball players aren’t employees, personnel issues can be played out publicly. Sorta harsh.
If you think about it, launching this roadster might be one of the most mind-blowing things all of humanity has ever done. This car and some voyager missions are the only evidence extraterrestrial life might get as a hint that we were ever here.
The Republican Party — a subsidiary of Koch Industries.
If immigrants require chain migration to enter the United States, they must not qualify on their own accord and should not be accepted.
My favorite Super Bowl halftime show was Super Bowl III. They told us game stats and stuff.
The person in the Opinion Line who has the words “henpecked girly man” in his vocabulary is telling me all I need to know about the author.
America doesn’t have an opioid problem, it has an idiot problem. If you’re idiot enough to abuse opioids, you’re the problem.
Looks like Trump and the Gestapo, I mean ICE, are trying to cleanse the U.S. of hard working but illegal immigrants. Is this really necessary? We have been here before, and it didn't turn out well for the head guy.
A Sunday letter writer ignores the difference between immigrant and border crossing criminal, that immigrants helped build this country the illegals are destroying, and the U.S. is not the only country to demand legal immigrants meet certain qualifications.
There is a huge difference between dissent and treason. Otherwise, Republicans would have been convicted during the Obama administration. Why doesn’t President Bone Spur understand that difference?
When a barrage of opinion, excuse, spin or accusation fills the air, return to what is indisputably known. The FBI offered as evidence a dossier they knew was false to secure a FISA warrant. Every American should be concerned.
It is amazing how many male entertainers and athletes can afford tattoos but not razors.
I disagree with the previous Opinion Line contributors. If Opinion Line were a tree, it would be a Weeping Willow.
