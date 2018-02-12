Opinion Line (Feb. 12)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
I really enjoy reading Blake Shuart’s articles. Well-informed, well-written and well-researched. A pleasant surprise from a lot of the other poorly written commentaries. Keep ’em coming, Blake.
Face it. diehard President Trump supporters. The Democrats are not still upset over Hillary Clinton’s loss. We are upset that such a heinous human being is occupying the White House and ruining the reputation, relationships and safety of our country.
Never miss a local story.
What is with the Democrats? Do they think it’s OK for the FBI to spy on American citizens using phony information to get a FISA warrant? Talk about foxes watching the hen house. What if the shoe was on the other foot?
Alas, it seems that this memo has as much value as a degree from Trump University.
Democrats act just like the North Korean leadership. They slammed President Trump’s State of the Union address, too. Kinda brings a tear to your eye, doesn’t it? You should be so proud.
One of the most partisan Congresses in history votes 517-5 to impose sanctions on Russia for interference in the 2016 elections. Now Trump refuses to enforce the law. May not prove collusion, but sure looks bad.
Only in America are legal citizens labeled “racists” and “Nazis,” but illegal aliens are called “Dreamers.”
Do the dreamers think they are helping their cause by demanding rights and waving Mexican flags?
President Trump and Paul Ryan are bankrupting America the same way Gov. Brownback and Susan Wagle did to Kansas. Will it take America eight years to recognize this and take action like it took Kansans?
If the city, county, state and federal governments changed their ridiculously generous pension programs, they would have sufficient funds for decent wages. Ever hear the phrase, you can’t have your cake and eat it, too?
After watching the State of the Union address and seeing the Democrats looking unaware of what was going on, they must be on opioids. They have a crisis.
I prefer aluminum TV dinner serving trays.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments