Opinion Line (Feb. 10)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Obviously the YMCA didn't check Mr. Gaston’s references all that thoroughly if he was fired for inappropriate touching on his last job.
Thank you, Pink, for a great national anthem at the Super Bowl. Not crazy about your style of music, so again thank you for the way it was performed.
Never miss a local story.
Seven robberies in four days. Unfortunately not one video or photo from any of the establishments. Video recording equipment is cheap. When shared on news, newspaper and social media, the chances of identifying go up. Cheap insurance.
Kris Kobach representing himself in court? OMG, that’s like giving the chicken coop over to the fox. We’ll never know the truth.
Even though I was not rooting for the Eagles, I did appreciate the segment on Malcolm Jenkins and others who are doing something about the social injustice in our police force and not just protesting before games.
The woman who tried to spin the $1,000 crumbs statement replied in typical left-wing fashion. Forty-eight cents an hour is nearly a $20 bill weekly. Would you bend over to pick up a free twenty?
Regardless of the math to conclude that $1,000 is crumbs, you still come off like an ungrateful whiner complaining that a gift is the wrong color. It’s a lot more than your party provided.
How sad is it that we have a president whose lawyers don’t want him to sit for questioning with Mueller because they know he’ll lie?
President Trump called Democrats “treasonous” and “un-American.” Democratic congresswoman Tammy Duckworth flew Blackhawk helicopters in Iraq and suffered severe combat wounds, losing both legs and damaging her right arm. Would you call her treasonous or un-American?
The U.S. flag code says, “The flag should never be carried flat or horizontally, but always aloft and free.” So, tell me why NFL games, including the Super Bowl, disrespect the flag and ignore the law?
So Kansas ranks low in livability, highest in flu illnesses and now we rank high in bad driving. Oh, and Wichita has the most road construction on the planet. Geez, no wonder I’m so happy when traveling.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments