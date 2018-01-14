Opinion Line (Jan. 14)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
I’m not buying the reason WSU gave for not putting names on the basketball uniforms (a vendor change from Nike to Under Armour). Come on WSU, it’s not rocket science, it’s just sewing. Put players’ names on uniforms.
Please stop repairing the city’s streets, which make them worse, and start resurfacing them.
Wichita obviously hired the disgraced traffic controllers from New Jersey to run our traffic signals. They seem to enjoy frustrating drivers.
Their desire to turn the former Granite City into a Hooters-type restaurant shows that neanderthals like Nick Nichols and Abdul Arif still don’t get it. Women deserve respect, not ogling. Time’s up.
If you don’t like “Hooters-type” restaurants, then the solution is simple: don’t enter one. I’ve never met or heard of anyone that’s been forced to enter one yet. Why would you deny women the opportunity for good-paying jobs?
To the three neighbors of the Central Community Church who were complaining or worrying about the noise from music: You live in the flight pattern of the airport. Are you afraid the music will drown out the jet engine noise?
Watching CNN or NBC to learn about politics or government is like watching “Green Acres” to learn about farming.
Jeff Sessions is right not to allow a cheesy end-run around a clear set of pot laws just because reforming those laws is going to be hard.
Please just cancel scouting, or at least change the name. I was a Boy Scout in the early 1960s, and that organization today is not the Boy Scouts of America.
Why do women have to look like a million bucks when the current men’s thing is to look scruffy, unshaven and like they haven’t showered in weeks?
I will definitely remember county treasurer Linda Kizzire when it comes to vote. She has the new consolidated tag office only minutes from my residence. Thank you, ma’am.
I turned the TV on the other night to watch a liberal political rally and an awards show broke out for a few minutes.
If I vote for Oprah in 2020, will she give me A BRAND NEW CAR?!
Placing the Daily Prayer at the end of all the cranky Opinion Line comments is ironic, and makes me smile.
