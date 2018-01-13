Opinion Line (Jan. 13)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Stop complaining about increasing the number of bike lanes. So long as you are not driving on a sidewalk downtown, you aren’t apt to encounter a cyclist.
Drivers who back into a parking spot are annoying. Not only do they take three times as long to park, but rarely are they able to place their vehicle squarely between the white lines.
President Trump dissolved the voter fraud commission due to Kris Kobach’s hokey sideburns.
If my employer gave me a $1,000 bonus, I’d be happy and grateful as heck. Yet some people always have something to whine about. You poor person, my heart just absolutely bleeds for you.
In regard to Ann Fetters’ letter to the editor regarding “Hooters-type restaurants,” she said what I would have said if I were smart enough, except I would add the women who take money for it are not totally blameless.
Sorry, Chief Ramsey, but some officers do join the force to shoot people. Just look at those that have been locked up for killing citizens. Officers are simply a microcosm of society.
Hey, Steve Alford, you say you’re sorry about making racist remarks against blacks. Apology accepted, but it won’t go far enough. Hit the road, Steve, don’t you come back no more.
There sure are a lot of conservatives that wouldn’t mind being killed by mistake as long as it was done by a police officer.
It’s funny that the President is doing a lot of positive things, but liberals call him unstable for doing them?
Voting is like driving: (D) is for moving forward, (R) is for going backward.
I’m glad police are not made up of Opinion Line contributors.
If you are truly a genius, you never tell the world you are one, you are simply smarter than that.
Dressing in black to attend the Golden Globe Awards hoping to garner respect for your cause is so high school. Want change? Try dressing in polka dots.
We have enough dopes driving in this city and now we want them on legal pot?
