Opinion Line (Jan. 12)

Following the saga of KU’s Billy Preston, it is easy to see why government and related agencies such as the NCAA get such a bad rap. Taking forever to make a decision while spending other people’s money.
Swatting is no more a prank than throwing bricks at cars from a bridge. They are both deadly at worst and expensive regardless. What kind of person feels justified in doing these things?
I find it shocking that some want to blame the police officer for the death of Andrew Finch. One person and one person alone is responsible — the gamer jerk that made the 911 call. I hope he gets 20 years minimum.
What is county treasurer Linda Kizzire thinking? It won't save money or stop overtime to shut down three tag offices and put them all in one place. It will cause crowding and people standing in line for hours.
Millennial or not, do we really need another restaurant demeaning women showing their body parts? Gentlemen, is that how you want your daughters employed?
We did away with the chicken plant, now it is time to stop Abdul Arif's new restaurant which he wants to model after Hooters. I think this is absolutely inappropriate, especially with all the sexual abuse cases in the news.
How many new-fangled teaching methods for reading and math does it take before Wichita public schools get it right? Answer: infinite, until they readopt English immersion, phonics and multiplication tables which bored teachers but were proven methods.
Rep. Ron Estes is thumping his chest for legislation on swatting. A great timely, political move considering the Wichita tragedy. How about supporting legislation regarding the hundreds of mass murders with automatic weapons? Sens. Roberts and Moran, are you listening?
I hope all you cop bashers receive some “come around” over your cop hating. You try the job, you make the split-second decision.
Why is it so hard for McDonald’s employees to understand that when I order a quarter-pounder with no cheese, it means I don’t want cheese on it?
