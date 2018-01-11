Opinion Line (Jan. 11)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Big thanks to the city of Wichita for its continued support for bicycle infrastructure. It’s a worthy goal bringing us to a healthier, more robust and inclusive community that we can all be proud of.
People who believe the police are always right should be honest with themselves. Do they want to live in a state were right and wrong is a reality? Do they want to live in a police state?
Never miss a local story.
I have always been proactive with the police in my neighborhood. However, if this shooting of Mr. Finch is swept aside as the victim’s fault, I will not be proactive with the police any longer. Enough already.
So it seems Gov. Brownback is staying. So much for that optimistic to start in 2018 most Kansans were looking forward to.
I’m not in law enforcement, but in a life or death situation, only a fool would shoot to maim someone trying to kill them.
Although the DeBruce explosion and recent grain silo deaths were preventable, grain elevator operators find it profitable to pay reduced fines to OSHA for safety rules violations instead of investing in safety equipment to protect employees.
If you’re tired of those TV pillow ads, blame my wife and me, as well as all the other suckers who paid for them by buying the pillows for an outrageous price. However, they are not half-bad pillows.
Like Christmas, Tyson is over. Take down the signs.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments