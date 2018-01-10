Opinion Line (Jan. 10)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
A big thank you to the Kochs and all the contributors for the new Mary R. Koch Arts Center. It’s a beautiful building and spruces up 13th and Rock Road. Great for all Wichita citizens.
I guess it’s easy to sit in your nice warm living room watching all the news about this swatting incident and pass judgment on the police department. I would surely like to know how you would react to the same incident.
Never miss a local story.
We do not require any more commentary concerning the swatting incident from untrained armchair quarterbacks who have never been in such a situation. The cop is not responsible. He was protecting his fellow police officers.
Will the gamers who contacted and hired the prank caller be charged? Didn’t they essentially hire the hit man?
No matter how much the police chief tries to bring the force one step forward, some of the troops drag it backward two.
So it’s going to be more difficult to legalize marijuana in Kansas. I say good. Thank you, Jeff Sessions.
Please, someone in city management fix the stinky water. It’s terrible. Do we need to elect Carlos Mayans again. He fixed it.
The United States is the mother or all markets. We should charge businesses a percentage of the profits. If they don’t want to sell their product in the USA, fine. Try to sell a million microwaves in Panama.
Donald Trump didn’t want to be president, he just wanted publicity to start Trump TV. He took qualified candidates out of the race just to meet the needs of his ego. Are there any Republicans who care about the United States and its constituents?
It is time for Republicans to start playing the same brand of dirty politics as the Democratic party. The partisanship of the media and its active role in social engineering is mind-boggling and dangerous to the average citizen.
My Medicare Part D premium went up 15 percent for 2018. Thanks, President Trump.
It appears a lot of you have already failed with your resolution to be a better driver.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments