Opinion Line (Jan. 9)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
According to one Opinion Line caller, police should not shoot till shot at. Now that has to be the stupidest thing I’ve ever read.
Don’t judge the police until you have walked in their shoes. You have no idea what you would do.
Never miss a local story.
Why don’t the county commissioners stop the piecemeal approach to building purchasing and leasing, and buy Towne West — whose future is limited and is big enough to house almost all county functions for the next 100 years?
Proposed name for the new bar: “Go Ahead and Objectify Me All You Want, Just Leave a Big Tip.”
Michael Wolff is nothing but a hater. He is just like the other liberal Democrats that can’t get over the Clinton loss. I hope Trump sues him for slander and defamation of character.
Gov. Brownback staying on reminds me of stepping in something that I can’t get off my shoe.
Jeff Sessions’ stance on legalized marijuana is so 1950s. What has he been smoking? I suppose he’ll dust off “Reefer Madness” and insist it be shown to America’s youth. Sessions and President Trump are giving old age a bad name.
Liberals declare that the new tax plan unfairly favors the wealthy. Then the most liberal and wealthy states hysterically cry that their tax-dodging mortgage deductions have been removed, unfairly punishing them because they’re rich. Shameless hypocrites.
Someone in the White House may have to have rotator-cuff surgery from patting himself on the back so much.
We had hope that President Obama wouldn’t destroy our country anymore than he did. We thank God every day for President Trump.
The Internet is turning everyone into a recluse.
A prayer is given at the beginning of every Sedgwick County Commission and Wichita City Council meeting. What happened to separation of church and state?
Whoever invented glitter was an evil, sadistic person and whoever first decided to glue it to something wasn’t any better.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments