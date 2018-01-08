Opinion Line (Jan. 8)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
It’s sad that there are so many guns and so much gun violence that the police can’t question any crank call, no matter how outrageous, and have to assume every person, no matter how innocent, is armed and dangerous.
The county in suing Big Pharma over opioids has the wrong target. They should be going after the irresponsible doctors who are over-prescribing these medications.
I wonder how much better my health would be if I had exclusively worn Earth Shoes my whole life?
How’s the “Make America Great Again” program coming along? After a year in office, 68 percent don’t think we’re there yet. Also, as for the statistics that he’s taking credit for (stock market and unemployment), the trend was already established.
Democrats, so sad about the tax cuts. Democrats hate tax cuts, hate you keeping your money. They love only tax hikes.
President Trump’s recent claim is that he personally killed Bin Laden with a 5-iron, a Big Mac and two scoops of ice cream.
Build the wall. Pay for it out of foreign aid. Pakistan, the U.N., all arab countries — billions of taxpayer dollars given to U.S. enemies. Use the money to pay for the wall and make America first.
I hate news videos. Just put it in writing so we can read it.
Hey children, don’t you think the coach’s Gatorade bath has run its course? What, did you from the outset play football with this one abusive goal in mind?
Gotta chuckle how silly some of those new California pot sellers look and sound, like burned-out hippies from the ’60s.
We disagreed with President Obama’s policies but never hated him. A New Year’s resolution would be to stop your insane hatred. That’s why Jesus came to Earth.
Mr. President: By saying you believe Vladimir Putin over FBI and U.S. intelligence agencies regarding Russian interference in our elections, evidence of collusion with a foreign power is exactly what many citizens hear is coming directly from your lips.
So it’s cold. It’s winter, people.
