Opinion Line (Jan. 6)

Sad situation for Wichita police. If you are sent on a call like this, the person has already said he killed, was holding hostages and was going to set fire. You take the person out as soon as you can.
What is the one common circumstance of the overwhelming majority of police shootings? Failure to comply with officers’ orders. Unless you’re drunk, stoned, or an idiot, it shouldn’t be that difficult to do.
If that 911 swatting call would have sent officers to an address in a gated community, does anyone think police would have shot at someone walking out their front door to see what was going on?
Wichita police, like many of their brethren across the nation, are a trigger-happy bunch. This mentality has to change. And that includes shooting at dogs.
Gov. Brownback was asked to the prom, but his date didn’t buy the tickets, order a boutonniere, and forgot to pick him up. Face it: you got stood up.
If you want all the money, you are going to pay all the taxes.
Where was global warming when we needed it? The new year was ushered in with record-breaking cold temperatures in New York. But it wasn’t severe enough that they were forced to postpone the epic ball drop in Times Square.
From birth we Americans, and that especially includes Kansans, are encouraged to throw farther and run faster. As adult employees we’re expected to be fierce competitors. So what’s not to understand about the way we drive?
If you find it hard to spell “marijuana,” it might be easier just to spell “moral decay.”
My big corporate company gave employees $1,000 bonuses to celebrate the tax cuts. Too bad that won’t make up for the raises the employees won’t be getting over the next several years while corporate lines their pockets each and every year.
For me, the new year will not begin until I completely thaw out. I’m thinking June.
Never, never try to follow a Wichita ambulance. You could be run over by the herd of lawyers chasing it.
