Opinion Line (Jan. 7)

Thank you, Gordon Ramsay and all in the Wichita Police Department for protecting us in Wichita. Your positive efforts do not go unnoticed.
What about the person who set up the hit by providing an address? Why no arrest?
I am a Marine veteran. I learned in the Marines a person who kills to prove they’re a man is no man at all. Real men value life. Murder, even by police is murder.
James Comey tweeted that he hoped that 2018 brings more ethical leadership focused on the truth and lasting values. James, with you no longer running the FBI, that is a much stronger possibility. The Boy Scout has no clothes.
The entire Wichita Eagle Opinion page on New Year’s Day absolutely nailed everything.
My New Year’s resolution is to return to the weight I was when I was younger. My friends aren’t very supportive, though. They say 8 pounds, 11 ounces isn’t possible.
