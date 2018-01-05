Associated Press File photo
Opinion Line

Opinion Line (Jan. 5)

January 05, 2018 04:48 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com

Here’s positive support for Wichita police. I noticed five negatives beginning Opinion Line today. So what’s the first call you make when you need them? You complain and moan but police show up.

I don’t understand why police on the fake SWAT call couldn’t have used a bean bag gun or tazer.

Why do authorities always resort to deadly force in these situations? Why not rubber bullets or aim for a leg? He wouldn’t nonchalantly walk out his door if all things described in the 911 call had occurred. Police murdered him.

If you shoot and kill an unarmed man, it is murder, whether you have a badge or not. The swatter didn’t make the officer fire.

When the Finch family wins the lawsuit against the city and the police chief, the city manager that supports him and the City Council that hired the manager should be the ones to have to pay it.

While shopping I noticed a lot of people with visible tattoos. At first I assumed the carnival was in town, but then realized I had probably stumbled into some kind of work-release program.

If you’re interested in improving your health, the amount of exercise you get is much more important than lowering your body’s mass index (BMI). People with BMIs in the “fat” range are not necessarily less healthy.

My New Year’s resolution is to make more thoughtful posts to the Opinion Line in 2018.

