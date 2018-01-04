Opinion Line (Jan. 4)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Some members of the public should think before speaking; some Wichita police officers should think before pulling the trigger. What hostage taker is going to open the door to see what is going on?
I understand the tradition of setting off fireworks for the Fourth of July. However last year in Derby, fireworks were allowed for nine straight days. It was like a war zone. Enough already.
Wichitans, we have to get Mayor Longwell out of office before he turns every street, avenue, boulevard, roadway and thoroughfare into a bike path for those two bicyclists who are never seen.
Thank our president for carrying out Congress’ decision years ago to move our embassy to Jerusalem. Now after all these wasted years, peace negotiations may begin between the Palestinians and Israel.
TV stations keep putting larger and headlines at the bottom of the screens during news broadcasts. At some point we will no longer be able to watch normal news because the news captions will no longer fit on our big-screen TVs.
Please invite Bob Love to submit an editorial at least once a month. He’s well-read, knowledgeable and has great original Constitutional insight.
My middle-class New Year’s resolution: No unnecessary spending. The credit cards and checkbook are shelved. My temporary tax refund will be used to pay bills and save for retirement.
With all this cold weather coming down from Canada, I say it is time to build a big beautiful wall on our northern border.
Thanks, columnist Deroy Murdock, for sharing the accomplishments of President Trump that are now and will keep benefiting the American people. Nothing good happened in my finances the entire eight years of Barack Obama and nothing good started there, either.
No, it’s not wrong to like chicken and not want a chicken processing plant in your back yard. It’s all the scare tactics and lies told to keep it out of your back yard that was wrong.
The reason Wichita is not a travel destination is simply our inability to properly use the passing lane.
