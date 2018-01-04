Associated Press File photo
Associated Press File photo

Opinion Line

Opinion Line (Jan. 4)

January 04, 2018 04:01 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com

Some members of the public should think before speaking; some Wichita police officers should think before pulling the trigger. What hostage taker is going to open the door to see what is going on?

I understand the tradition of setting off fireworks for the Fourth of July. However last year in Derby, fireworks were allowed for nine straight days. It was like a war zone. Enough already.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Wichitans, we have to get Mayor Longwell out of office before he turns every street, avenue, boulevard, roadway and thoroughfare into a bike path for those two bicyclists who are never seen.

Thank our president for carrying out Congress’ decision years ago to move our embassy to Jerusalem. Now after all these wasted years, peace negotiations may begin between the Palestinians and Israel.

TV stations keep putting larger and headlines at the bottom of the screens during news broadcasts. At some point we will no longer be able to watch normal news because the news captions will no longer fit on our big-screen TVs.

Please invite Bob Love to submit an editorial at least once a month. He’s well-read, knowledgeable and has great original Constitutional insight.

My middle-class New Year’s resolution: No unnecessary spending. The credit cards and checkbook are shelved. My temporary tax refund will be used to pay bills and save for retirement.

With all this cold weather coming down from Canada, I say it is time to build a big beautiful wall on our northern border.

Thanks, columnist Deroy Murdock, for sharing the accomplishments of President Trump that are now and will keep benefiting the American people. Nothing good happened in my finances the entire eight years of Barack Obama and nothing good started there, either.

No, it’s not wrong to like chicken and not want a chicken processing plant in your back yard. It’s all the scare tactics and lies told to keep it out of your back yard that was wrong.

The reason Wichita is not a travel destination is simply our inability to properly use the passing lane.

Join the conversation

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Israel Barnes outshines Jackie Johnson III as Southeast tops North

    In a game between number 2 and 3 in the City League and the league's top two scorers, Barnes scored 37 points and helped Southeast move closer to the top.

Israel Barnes outshines Jackie Johnson III as Southeast tops North

Israel Barnes outshines Jackie Johnson III as Southeast tops North 1:34

Israel Barnes outshines Jackie Johnson III as Southeast tops North
Timeline of the fatal swatting call 2:24

Timeline of the fatal swatting call
'Swatting' suspect Tyler Barriss won't fight extradition to Kansas 1:46

'Swatting' suspect Tyler Barriss won't fight extradition to Kansas

View More Video