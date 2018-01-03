Opinion Line (Jan. 3)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
The swatting incident proves police need to change procedures. Too many unarmed people killed while trying to follow police commands in the panic of the moment. Maybe have person lie still, on back before police approach? Need a change.
The headline should read cop fails to identify a credible threat before shooting.
Never miss a local story.
Anyone who commits a crime that results in a death should be charged with murder. Swatting isn’t just a prank. It is an extremely dangerous waste of public resources and should be considered terrorism. Blame the perpetrators, not the police.
Swatting can be controlled by the prank caller being thrown in prison.
If swatting is a gaming hoax, then it needs to be shut down immediately before another innocent person dies. I’m afraid Wichita will be paying big time for this incident. Charge the ones involved with a life sentence.
It’s really sad to see someone lose their life behind a prank (swatting). Thank God they found the prankster. However, It seems the police need to confirm information as people call 911 with pranks all the time.
I would like for the police to explain how a man gets shot just by answering his door. Did he have a gun? Was he making gestures toward the police? The police really need to explain this and not try to cover it up. If the police come to my door, I am not going to answer it.
County treasurer Linda Kizzire on her own decided to close the Maize, Derby and Brittany Center tag offices and consolidate them into one office at Edgemoor and Kellogg. This woman is in an elected office. Remember that when you vote.
The mayor should schedule one of his “Walk-A-Longwells” past the most beautiful park in Wichita and the baseball stadium so that he can see first-hand what he is salivating to bulldoze.
How many times can a person break the rules of NCAA basketball and still be hired by some desperate school as head coach? Ask Kelvin Sampson when Houston plays the Shockers on Thursday night.
Hey Kansans, whatever happened to Gov. Brownback and is he still getting a paycheck from the state?
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments