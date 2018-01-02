Opinion Line (Jan. 2)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
OK, people, let’s get this straight. The phone call did not kill this person, a police person, who clearly had no business being a police officer, did kill this person. The police are scary enough without doing things like this.
Yet another sign of the ineptitude of the Wichita Police Department. Mr. Mayor, do your duty and clean up this sick house.
The headline in today’s paper should have read, “Irresponsible Acts of a Police Officer.”
I don’t blame the police for being cautious, but can’t they find an alternative way to “disarm” a person rather than shooting them in the heart?
The police are putting all the blame for their latest shooting of an unarmed person on a prank call? No, no, no. Once again it was because of their excessive, quick-tempered, first response of firing their guns.
Losing the seat donation at WSU as a tax deduction proves President Trump’s tax cut isn’t for the rich.
The unacknowledged fourth branch of our government is also the most powerful in insuring survival of democracy. What is it? The free press.
We can’t impeach President Trump until we’ve got the goods on Vice President Pence.
Maybe you have to be a senior citizen to appreciate it, but “Pickles” is by far the best comic published.
Auto-correct makes far more mistakes than it corrects.
It’s sad to see the Christmas lights disappear after Christmas. It’s even sadder to still see them in July.
Comments