Opinion Line (Jan. 1)

There’s nothing more that I’ve treasured about myself in my 82 years than my beautiful cursive writing. Thank God they are bringing it back in Wichita schools.
In his Eagle piece, Rep. Estes served up a big slice of Trumpian baloney about the tax bill just passed.
Tell the City Council no to louder fireworks and shorten the days allowed.
The rich already pay the majority of taxes in America. They shouldn’t be expected to pay all of the taxes.
Bicyclists, follow the rules of the road. Suggestion for living longer: wear light clothing at night, put lights on your bike, and quit trying to cut between cars. I slammed on the brakes so not to squash you last night.
Why do we not hear that the Second Amendment to the Constitution bears the first four words, “A well-regulated militia?”
For whatever reason, Liberals hate the idea of Americans having more money in their pockets after the tax reforms.
Let’s cut through the recent tax reform. The top 1 percent get the lion’s share, the middle class gets the crumbs, the lower class gets what’s left over, and our kids get to pay off a $1.5 trillion deficit.
There is a vast left-wing conspiracy undermining President Trump. Exactly like the vast right-wing conspiracy that undermined the Clintons, yet completely different.
If you have the flu or some other illness, stay home and keep it to yourself.
Thank you, Eagle, for saying “Merry Christmas” on the front page of The Christmas Day edition.
The athletic director at Kapaun is also the head boys basketball coach. Wait, what? What if I need to discuss the problems I’m having with the head basketball coach? I guess that conflict never exists.
It’s time for Daylight Savings Time to be put to a vote by the American voter. I’m tired of Congress and lobbyists deciding for us. It’s a myth that it’s for the farmer.
Move to Boise, Idaho. It’s booming.
Is one who tweets often considered a twit?
