Opinion Line (Dec. 30)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
My Christmas wish is that the #NoTyson group will put the same passion into the lack of funding for social services in Kansas. The least amongst us are blessings and everyone’s responsibility.
Yes, I did not want Tyson here, but not because I don’t like chicken. I love chicken when it is fried, baked, fricasseed and cooked in any way. I just don’t like it slaughtered in my back yard. Is that wrong?
Never miss a local story.
To make kids good readers, you need to allow them to read anything they want when they’re young ... comic books, etc. They’ll move on as they get older.
If the young lady is so grateful to Dr. Colyer, she should encourage him to return to full-time practice so he can continue to help others as he did her. Kansas needs surgeons more than it needs politicians.
A church with a nightclub. Don’t try to massage the reason; it’s a drinking establishment. We have reached the point where churches have invited the world in and they have changed the church rather than the other way around.
The Democrats in Washington sure hate it when we get a reduction in taxes. It hurts them when they can’t raise them.
Whereas President Obama did what he could to stifle America’s economy, President Trump is working to help let its economics grow for everyone.
Lower federal taxes have worked to stimulate the economy every time.
So throwing money at education won’t work, they say, but throwing money at corporations will work? We’ll see.
We need to elect Tom Hanks president in 2020. What could be wrong in the world with Tom Hanks at the helm?
A writer wants to know how many visits to the ball of twine it takes to get bored. How about going just once, then you’d have more time to see and do all the other things in our state.
This time of the year is so stressful. I am on pins and needles worrying about whether one of my Opinion Line posts will be featured in The Eagle’s “Best of Opinion Line” for 2017.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments