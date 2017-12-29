Opinion Line (Dec. 29)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Brownback can’t even quit right.
It was good seeing Wichita motorcycle officers ticketing speeders on 1st and 2nd streets this morning. They looked great on their new bikes. Now, if they can just monitor a few busy intersections and catch some who ignore red lights.
Panhandlers do not pay income tax on their curbside donations. Enough said.
I fear that the city’s decision to brine the streets this week was based more on an idiotic budgeting process than any reasonable weather forecast. Every forecast I looked at this week listed the precipitation probability at 10 percent or less for the entire 10-day forecast.
President Trump’s tax cuts also means Congress will have to stifle “out-of-control” spending, and that’s a good thing.
People who explode bombs and other offensive fireworks are not celebrating Independence Day and our United States. They are in it strictly for the big bang. This citizen wants fireworks limited to three days.
If our new Wichita school superintendent had the immediate need to hire an assistant, then maybe she should not have applied for the position to start with?
When the county resurfaces the road, it is smooth and like new. When the city of Wichita resurfaces the street, it’s rough and wavy. Who are the city inspectors working for, the contractors or the city? I’m beginning to wonder.
Explain how setting off Chinese fireworks, alarming war heroes with PTSD, and polluting air and water with Perchlorate, a well-known health risk for humans and wildlife, sends fear into the hearts of our enemies?
President Trump is touting this tax cut as “rocket fuel” for the economy. That sounds a lot like Gov. Brownback’s “shot of adrenaline” malarkey to me.
Thanks, President Obama, for your eight years of “dumbing up” America. Baby Boomers will really appreciate it as we grow older and need more help.
President Trump’s signature on the tax bill in last Saturday’s paper looks exactly like my electrocardiogram tracing after I read his tweets or hear his lies.
