Opinion Line (Dec. 28)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Wichita City Council’s attempts to stop panhandlers — what a joke. The real panhandlers are all those developers lined up at City Hall asking for (and always getting) tax breaks for their business investments.
Fining people for giving to the poor is a violation of religious freedom. How much would the city fine the Good Samaritan?
Never miss a local story.
Out of control fireworks are a real safety concern. Also, the trash that is left behind and not cleaned up by the users is disgusting. That’s why we’re against them, because no one seems to be responsible anymore.
Three cheers for William Ripley’s editorial comment in Thursday’s Eagle. How correct he is. The river is being hidden from those who are having to pay for these monstrosities with our tax money and favors.
The City Council lost me with its practice of lining up developers along the riverbank and throwing money at them. How can this have happened?
The column “We urgently need civics education” was good, except for the unwarranted potshot the author took at President Trump.
Wow, my Social Security check will be $7 more next year, but the drug plan and my supplement went up and medicare so will make less in 2018.
ACA is not about health care, it is about health insurance. We don’t expect auto insurance to pay for oil changes, but we expect health insurance to pay for every doctor visit.
After eight years of hope, it’s difficult to face fours of dope.
Donald Trump has started an evolution within the Washington establishment, and I love it.
Wouldn’t it be hypocritical for any Democrat to take a company bonus given out as a result of the Trump tax cut? I think so. Give yours to a Republican.
If I had done the things women have said Trump has done to them when I worked at Boeing, I would have been fired.
How can anyone who claims to be pro-life not be infuriated that 9 million low-income children and their mothers are about to lose access to medical care?
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments