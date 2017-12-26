Opinion Line (Dec. 26)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
These Shocker basketball games are way too stressful. Get us back in the Valley!
Ron Estes, companies hire employees because of demand for their product or service, not lowering their income tax. Were you not awake during the Brownback experiment?
I was sexually abused as a child and anyone who equates that with a pat on the butt is an idiot. Matt Damon is correct and Minnie Driver is not. They are not the same.
If a neighborhood isn’t crime-ridden, the presence of cameras is not going to label the neighborhood crime-ridden. Let the police get the criminals in jail and stop being offended about cameras.
It’s the time of giving. So, give me a break from rants, misinformation and conspiracies. It is supposed to be a time of love and peace. Show some.
Two most important aspects in the happiness equation are “do you know love?” and “are you at peace?” Absent either one life can be hell, so share your love and don’t to disturb the peace of anyone.
Condemning the use of handicap-parking permits by some who appear to have no handicap is not always correct. Remember, mobility is not the only reason for this permit. Breathing difficulties make it hard to get around.
With so many car accidents and deaths from texting drivers, give me one good reason why lawmakers and insurance companies don’t do anything about it.
I don’t like how we spread brine on our streets without much (or any) indication that there will be slick streets. This is hard on cars and streets, not to mention its cost.
Let’s all bring our large fireworks to Mayor Longwell’s home next year to celebrate his independence.
Sure am happy President Obama’s Kumbaya tune is finally out of the halls of the White House.
So much for the GOP being the conservative party. They just voted to blow a hole in the deficit to the tune of $1.5 trillion.
I’ve got to ask that burning question. Why is it that that tearing the newspaper from side to side is so much harder than tearing it from top to bottom?
