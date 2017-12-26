Opinion Line

Opinion Line (Dec. 26)

December 26, 2017 04:45 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com

These Shocker basketball games are way too stressful. Get us back in the Valley!

Ron Estes, companies hire employees because of demand for their product or service, not lowering their income tax. Were you not awake during the Brownback experiment?

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

I was sexually abused as a child and anyone who equates that with a pat on the butt is an idiot. Matt Damon is correct and Minnie Driver is not. They are not the same.

If a neighborhood isn’t crime-ridden, the presence of cameras is not going to label the neighborhood crime-ridden. Let the police get the criminals in jail and stop being offended about cameras.

It’s the time of giving. So, give me a break from rants, misinformation and conspiracies. It is supposed to be a time of love and peace. Show some.

Two most important aspects in the happiness equation are “do you know love?” and “are you at peace?” Absent either one life can be hell, so share your love and don’t to disturb the peace of anyone.

Condemning the use of handicap-parking permits by some who appear to have no handicap is not always correct. Remember, mobility is not the only reason for this permit. Breathing difficulties make it hard to get around.

With so many car accidents and deaths from texting drivers, give me one good reason why lawmakers and insurance companies don’t do anything about it.

I don’t like how we spread brine on our streets without much (or any) indication that there will be slick streets. This is hard on cars and streets, not to mention its cost.

Let’s all bring our large fireworks to Mayor Longwell’s home next year to celebrate his independence.

Sure am happy President Obama’s Kumbaya tune is finally out of the halls of the White House.

So much for the GOP being the conservative party. They just voted to blow a hole in the deficit to the tune of $1.5 trillion.

I’ve got to ask that burning question. Why is it that that tearing the newspaper from side to side is so much harder than tearing it from top to bottom?

Join the conversation

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Just another day for Christmas Day firefighters

    Fire crews responded to a Christmas Day fire at a vacant house at 927 S. St. Francis Monday. Although the second floor of the house had substantial damage, there were no injuries reported. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

Just another day for Christmas Day firefighters

Just another day for Christmas Day firefighters 1:41

Just another day for Christmas Day firefighters
Breakout season lead to scholarship for K-State WR Dalton Schoen 0:51

Breakout season lead to scholarship for K-State WR Dalton Schoen
Bill Snyder wants to make UCLA defend everything at Cactus Bowl 0:39

Bill Snyder wants to make UCLA defend everything at Cactus Bowl

View More Video