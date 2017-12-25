Opinion Line (Dec. 25)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Preaching the gospel isn’t done to make friends. Christ wants us to tell you the truth about what will happen to you if you reject him.
Effective leaders are clear about what drives them, are able to see and understand other perspectives, and, paradoxically, are open to influence. That describes President Trump.
Are you OK with the FCC interfering with the free market nature of the Internet? Large corporations sure are. It’s theft in the light of day.
Congressman Ryan is not being honest to the middle class and poor about the tax plan and he knows it.
Even Michelle Obama has been watching her 401K and is very proud of the country.
Our “amateur” president has overseen an upturn in our national economy and GDP, lowest unemployment in 17 years and growth in the stock market.
No chicken farms? How about marijuana farms?
Everyone is complaining about the high cost of cable TV. If people would just start canceling subscriptions, it would be a sight watching them slash rates.
Anybody who thinks Chuck Schumer works for the people is a new kind of silly.
Re: 2018 election, kick the bums out, they don’t represent our best interests.
The truth is Republicans believe a crime you manage to get away with is no crime at all.
Hillary Clinton needs to tell Trump she will produce her missing emails when he produces his tax returns.
