Opinion Line (Dec. 24)

Shopping at Bath & Body Works, I discovered I lost my debit card and did not have enough cash for my items. A kind lady gave me the balance and just told me to pay it forward. Thank you, I already have!
Don’t be so naive, Rev. Burgess. Almost all the people that take your money on the street corner use it to put liquor or drugs in their body. How do I know? My son was one of them.
Fireworks might end up being the bread and butter of Wichita.
Trump is socially bankrupt, like a ship’s captain who forces his way into the first life boat. Well, the S.S. Trump is sinking fast and there’s a shortage of life vests. Trump has got this bankrupt thing down.
Trump is draining the swamp; currently the sexual harrassers, next the recipients of lobbyist’s money.
I just read that the GOP tax bill has a provision that Medicare won’t pay for cancer treatment. I’m tired of them calling it an entitlement since I paid Medicare and Social Security for over 40 years.
Liberals say President Trump has had a bad year, but all indicators look very positive for America.
It’s amusing the way Leonard Pitts Jr. gets under the skin of the far right and even the near right with his erudite assessment of race in America. To which I say, “Preach it, brother.”
Mr. Merritt is right about the newspeak from this administration. But the folks who voted for a man who has no government experience, which unbelievably enough to them translates into he knows what he’s doing, don’t care about facts.
Just as JFK said and did in the 1960s, President Trump reminded Congress that America’s biggest problem was not the budget deficit, but a “growth deficit.”
If you can’t see the evil that is taking over America thanks to this morally-bankrupt administration, you must be a self-serving alt-right conservative whose goal in life is silencing anyone who disagrees with you.
I bet the Trump haters are really furious about their 401Ks and investments increasing so much since he has been in office.
“Those jobs are not coming back,” said President Obama. “Hold my beer,” said President Trump.
