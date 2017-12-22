Opinion Line (Dec. 22)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Panhandlers make money. Enough said.
Those proponents of “security cameras” evidently have not read the book “1984,” or they might have anticipated better the reaction to the government spying on its citizens.
My husband and I can’t thank you enough for paying for our meal at Texas Roadhouse on Sunday. Wish we could have thanked you in person. As seniors on a fixed income, it was especially appreciated.
Beware of politicians bearing gifts.
Under the Republican tax plan, the only ones able to file their taxes on a postcard are corporations and the rich because they no longer pay their fair share.
Environmentalists should be elated, as Hollywood stars aren’t flying their private jets to Washington, D.C. every weekend for a White House- and taxpayer-sponsored party.
If you ever helped spread the untruths that President Obama didn’t salute the flag, wasn’t a Christian, or wasn’t born in the U.S., you helped to begin this verbal clash with the current president. What goes around comes around.
If Bernie Sanders thinks the new tax reform is “grossly unfair,” then he wouldn’t mind voting for the Fair Tax, where everyone pays the same. But that would stop his socialist agenda, wouldn’t it?
While the Royals’ owner plays the game of “cut costs/shuffle players,” they expect the fans to continue buying tickets to watch 3-4 years of mediocre baseball? Fans don’t purchase tickets to watch “future contenders.” Wise up.
New rule: If a tax bill benefits you as a congressman by $1 million or more, you can’t vote on it. Also, no war unless family members of the House, Senate and White House are forced to the front lines.
Try this for hiccups: Have someone take your pulse. The hiccupper will be so intent on having their pulse taken that they tend to change their rhythm of breathing, which causes the hiccups to stop.
I would hate to be so delicate and frail that I couldn’t tolerate a perfume filler in the newspaper. Perhaps the writer should invest in a Hazmat suit and take up residence in a bio tent.
