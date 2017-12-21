Opinion Line (Dec. 21)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
It may come as a surprise to many of Wichita’s drivers, but it is actually permissible to drive in the right-hand lane.
Is the City Council’s attempt at slowing panhandling going to also fstop the Fire Department and other groups’ similar activities? I just can’t figure out who’s going to enforce the ordinance since the unseen WPD doesn’t enforce traffic laws now.
Never miss a local story.
Keep those beggars on the move, don’t let them have their way with the rest of us. And I think most are criminals.
I think what the policemen are saying is have a safer designated place for panhandlers.
Fireworks are for money grubbers, those who can’t afford to feed their kids, idiots, or showoffs with tons of money to burn. I’m proud to be an American. Not proud to have to fight for this very obvious solution.
Why do we let the politicians and agitators divide us when there is so much that unites us?
Why do I have to mute most of my TV watching? Loud, noisy music. The commercials got my attention all right — right on the mute button.
If I wanted to tamper in a Russian election, would I be in trouble?
I’m beginning to wonder if the push for high-tech is a crime against humanity.
The Democratic Party has lost its way; the Republican Party has lost its moral compass.
It is vitality important that our voters be informed and unemotionally involved.
I would be willing to wager a substantial sum that the majority of the fireworks whiners are old ladies.
I don’t know about the “will of the people,” but nobody ever asked me if we should move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem. I would imagine most Americans could care less.
According to Paul Ryan, we must protect children from being in the same bathroom as a transgender person, but not from school shootings, or poverty, or hunger, or cuts to education, or lack of health care.
If anyone in LaVar Ball’s family missed a putt while play golf, it would be someone else’s fault.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments