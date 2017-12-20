Opinion Line (Dec. 20)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
How many apartments do we need downtown? Both sides of the river and now in front of Spaghetti Works? The only thing that would bring me downtown is retail. Downtown gets uglier by the day.
The dismal reading scores in USD 259 fall back on parents. As a parent, it is my responsibility to send my children to school ready to learn. There is no way that teachers can fix the problems of neglect and lack of care.
I’m tired of seeing drIvers with legit handicap placards hanging from their rear-view mirror jump out and run into a store — while another person with a placard can’t find an empty stall. Shameful.
I want efficient, fraud-free government. I don’t care if it’s big or small. As long as we taxpayers get our money’s worth, I’m happy.
If you had any understanding of how a checks-and-balances form of government works, you wouldn’t be advocating an override of either Supreme Court — state or national.
I wish Davis Merritt was our senator from Kansas. Better yet, I wish he had a twin and they were both senators from Kansas.
The reason three Democratic states don’t like the new tax law is because they can’t write off their high state taxes. This is at the lower-tax states’ expense. They don’t pay their fair share.
Fans be not of faint heart, KU will be fine once they figure out who that car is registered to.
