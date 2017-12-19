Opinion Line

December 19, 2017 4:40 AM

Opinion Line (Dec. 19)

We attended the Chris Mann Christmas concert and had a very enjoyable evening. He was outstanding, as was the orchestra. The addition of the four youth choirs was also a pleasure to hear. Kudos to Wichita.

I disagree that whoever sees the KKK in the Wichita flag has something wrong with them. I don’t think KKK when I see it, but I don’t get a warm fuzzy feeling. It looks menacing, hence negative reviews.

Instead of talking down to people you disagree with, the writer that said your mind is in the gutter if you think the Wichita flag looks like the KKK flag should do a little research. I have and it does.

It wasn’t an illegal immigrant or Muslim who massacred the people in Las Vegas or at the church in Texas. It wasn’t an illegal immigrant or Muslim who blew up the federal building in Oklahoma City.

If you can’t see the good that’s happening in America’s economy, you just might be a self-appointed liberal without a purpose in life.

I would like to be able to carry a gun in 50 states. The irony is Rep. Estes and cronies would be hollering state rights on any other issue where a state tried to make their laws apply nationwide.

Don’t think only kids are bullies. There are some adult bullies in this town who go way above and beyond with harassment, intimidation and slander while claiming to be Homeowners Association Board members. What goes around comes around.

Leonard Pitts has too be the sorest loser I ever saw. Trump this, Trump that. Whatever, Leonard.

The traditional rendition of the national anthem as performed by the combined choruses of the cadets and midshipmen at the beginning of the Army-Navy football game was beautiful. It brought a tear to this old Vietnam veteran’s eye.

I would really like it if someone has a sure-fire, 100-percent cure for the hiccups. Please.

Apparently there is a drug problem in our government, and the drug seems to be Viagra.

