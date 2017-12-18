Opinion Line (Dec. 18)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
The reported violence at Southeast High proves that new buildings don’t affect appropriate student behavior, but parents and teachers do.
Only in Wichita on the busiest shopping week of the year, single-lane traffic on Maize Road by New Market Square. Whoever made that decision should be fired.
Never miss a local story.
Federal income tax cuts have worked every time they were enacted.
The extreme right and left are ruining this country. We’ll flip-flop to pieces until we return to center.
The discharge of powerful fireworks by Average Joe America sends a message to our enemies around the world that America is armed and dangerous. You know, not to be messed with. Is there another message you would rather send?
Atmosphere, service and business longevity do not make a burger top 10. The burger is 99 percent of the equation and the remaining 1 percent is mostly price and if you can get an ice-cold beer with it.
Roy Moore riding a horse to the polls seems appropriate. His beliefs are what people believed before the invention of the automobile.
I’m convinced that people who complain that there is “nothing to do” in Wichita and/or Kansas, in reality, don’t want anything to do except sit on their duffs and complain.
Thousands of Kansans don’t have health care because our state government refused federal dollars to pay for Medicaid for needy citizens. Now it appears that they took $18 million from the federal government that wasn’t earned. Where is that money now, KanCare?
There is plenty of fake news being promulgated; the question is from where. President Trump would have us believe that it’s coming from the professional news media, but it’s actually coming from the garbage media — Breitbart, for example.
Bah-humbug to those who harp on the ill effects of fireworks on pets. Fireworks celebrate our independence. So put your dogs inside, buy them some ear plugs and tranquilizers. Independence doesn’t mean anything to them. Does it to you?
I wish President Trump would shut up and let himself do his job.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments