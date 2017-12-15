Opinion Line (Dec. 15)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
The new tax plan should be a shining example of Republican leadership but it will ultimately harm the party’s perception. It is also more proof there must be Congressional term limits.
Until men stop treating women as property, sexual abuse and harassment will continue. I’m close to 80 and have experienced it for over 75 of those years. Finally, it’s out of the closet.
Jeff Flake has shown again he’s unfit to be in Congress and should be ashamed of himself for giving money to a leftist’s campaign.
President Trump may be a bull in a china shop, but he gets things done without President Obama’s doublespeak. The economy is booming, there are more jobs than workers, and he makes common-sense decisions.
Ask any conservative what the GOP has ever done for the common working person. They will have no answer.
To say President Trump has accomplished more than any past president is true only if you’re referencing all the disharmony, disrespect, and distrust emanating from the White House, as well as all the investigations, indictments and tweets he’s managed to create.
Some people have to soon realize that its easier to exercise 30 minutes a day than be dead for 24 hours a day.
Unemployment down, illegal border crossing way down, ISIS on the run, economy soaring, stock market at new highs, my taxes are going down. Seems like President Trump is doing a great job.
How can the denizens of Sedgwick County vote for President Trump and Gov. Brownback and then complain that the Tyson plant may “fowl” their air and water?
“Breaking Cat News” just keeps getting better and better. We could all learn a few good life lessons from the naive cats’ antics.
Amazing. In Congress you are asked to resign for sexual harassment and keep your pension. At my former job, I would have been fired and lost my pension.
If you are paying attention, we are now seeing more examples than ever that some of those that lead, no matter the profession, are not the best and brightest.
