Opinion Line (Dec. 16)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Rooting for our Shocker sports teams brings Wichitans together in a great way — and it really feels good.
If it is enforceable against motorists who donate to panhandlers by penalty of law, then I don’t want to see firemen out with their boots, either. If safety is your actual excuse, then the rule is equal for all.
Never miss a local story.
I couldn’t help but wonder if non-Christians be allowed to purchase property in Central Community Church’s announced mixed-use development project or will they be invoking Gov. Brownback’s religious freedom malarkey.
Gifted wordsmith Leonard Pitts Jr. spoke the truth. When comparing historical and contemporary protests of Rosa Parks and Colin Kaepernick, he nailed it. Thank you for reminding this older white woman of the truth in resistance actions.
To Alabama: Thank you, thank you, thank you.
My faith in humankind is restored. Voters in Alabama refused to elect a sexual predator. Democrats expelled Al Franken. Now, we need a president who inspires some harmony and dignity. Democrats and Republicans need to work together to make this country great again.
A moment of silence for our democracy while Democrats look for their spine.
Any hope for an honest peace including Israel’s government died when the U.S. Congress – Democrats and Republicans alike — gave the crooked Benjamin Netanyahu a welcome comparable to Hitler’s entering the Reichstag in 1930. Don’t blame Trump.
We travel to New York frequently and attend Broadway shows, Last weekend we saw Broadway quality in Wichita — The Forum Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol.” The music, performers and staging were outstanding.
Burdett Loomis’ column (Sunday’s Eagle) supporting eliminating Crosscheck in favor of ERIC to verify voter registration has several flaws. ERIC is privately funded, which can end at any time and only covers 20 states vs. 30 for Crosscheck.
Please, no more perfume fillers in the paper. I had to go out on the porch to read it. I can’t get the smell out of clothes or off my hands. Keeping the cat off my lap, though.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments