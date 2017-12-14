Opinion Line (Dec. 14)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
I’ll add my two cents here: No fireworks expansion. Already too long and too loud.
Surely the #NoTyson people will stop buying and eating chicken, now that they claim to know the unlawful and inhumane things chicken processors do.
Good news about Spirit’s new economic investment and hiring. It would have been great news if it was still Boeing. Big difference between the two.
When has a billionaire NOT wanted to take your money?
The article by Hugh Hewitt in last Wednesday’s Eagle asking for special counsel to investigate Peter Strzok, the Justice Department and FBI is right on. These agencies have been politicized. Need to be investigated and cleaned up.
Wichita couldn’t even keep a professional soccer team. Why do we need another baseball team?
Tweeting is how President Trump controls or steers the media coverage of him and his administration — by setting news agendas for them, whether they like it or not.
If we can get taxes down to zero, we can then have zero roads and zero schools and zero services of any kind. Cheapskates. I think we live in a pretty great place that’s worth paying for.
The world needs hard skills, like science, math and engineering, not those pud humanities and snowflake soft-science degrees.
We already have two wars we cannot end. President Trump wants to start a third with his Jerusalem decision. Stop him now before your sons and daughters go to war.
Protestant churches are losing members. Why? Because the right-wing evangelicals are chasing them away. Their Republican Party’s “holier than thou” and “my way or the highway” attitudes are no way to win friends.
What gall of President Obama to try to claim credit for this booming economy. It took off the day President Trump was elected because people realized a businessman would be in charge soon, instead of a stick in the mud.
Our dog ate some Christmas decorations off our tree. Now he has tinselitis.
