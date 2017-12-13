Opinion Line (Dec. 13)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Skilled machinist jobs certainly welcome before chicken-plucking jobs. Thanks, Spirit!
Looks like the oath of office Mike Pompeo took was to President Trump and Vladimir Putin and their fake news. There won’t be his own private spy army. He needs to resign and go take a seat in Robert Mueller’s waiting room.
Growing up in Wichita in the late ’40s, early ’50s, we had many loud and powerful fireworks for daytime and beautiful ones at night. Parents regulated when we could shoot them off. Where are the parents today?
I’m glad Sedgwick County decided to let Tyson fly the coop. We’ve had enough of obnoxious air pollution with the Kansas winds blowing the fragrance of the sewage plant and cow manure over us.
Yeah right, “There are a lot of things to see and do in Kansas.” How many times can you visit a ball of string without getting bored?
Rather than litigate education funding each year, just amend the Kansas constitution to add this: “Each year the Supreme Court will notify the Legislature of the amount required for school funding, which the Legislature will then appropriate.”
Bicyclists have their reasons? You admit violating the traffic laws so you don’t have to ride in traffic by drivers who are ticketed for those same laws. I thought that’s why we spent all that money for your special lanes.
Ladies, be careful with the harassment issue. It won’t be long before CEOs and business owners figure out it’s to their benefit not to even hire a woman, let alone tiptoe around them in the workplace.
Sometimes many of us have to work for morons and, yes, you just have to deal with it.
Friday's letters to the editor made some great points. Thanks Liz Carson, Gail Fisher, Michael Jensen, Jo Saille Carmichael and John Williamson.
If we lie to the government, it is a felony. They lie to us and it’s politics. Go figure.
Finally, a president that actually does what was campaigned on. Thanks, Donald Trump.
Everyone has a story. You never know their past. Be kind to one another.
