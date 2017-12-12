Opinion Line (Dec. 12)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
If the police would sit on Meridian and McCormick or Seneca and McCormick, they could make a mint in tickets. People run lights like crazy.
I dread the Fourth of July every year. Besides animals and people with PTSD, children and adults with autism and sensory disorder, and the families that deal with it are negatively affected by fireworks.
Sedgwick County needs to cut its incarceration rate by using diversion. Statewide, Kansas prosecutors utilize diversion in an average of 5 percent of felony cases, half the national average. In Sedgwick County, diversion is used in just 1.7 percent of cases.
So Sedgwick County withdraws its offer to Tyson. It’s quite apparent that the county does not want any new businesses. It and the city just want the same ol’-same ol’ of only aircraft manufacturing. And we all know how well that’s worked out.
Do you think President Trump would be so mouthy to North Korea or “Rocket Man” if his children or grandchildren were in the military?
High-tax states have high taxes because of their liberal policies. Allowing citizens of those states to deduct state/local taxes forces someone else to make up their tax savings. Why should Kansans pay for Califorinia’s liberal policies?
Most of us understand the difference: Someone who has abused teenagers, a pedophile, is not worthy of a paycheck from taxpayers, in particular a senator or representative of the people. Sad.
If you’re so certain President Trump is doing a good job for all Americans, then here’s a test. If there were a new election because it had been determined Trump colluded with the Russians, how confident would you be of victory?
While I am glad to see Al Franken and John Conyers gone, I am sad for them. They allegedly did wrong, but nothing has gone through the system and they were nothing but sacrificial lambs for the Democrats.
I wonder if the United States will tamper with Russia’s elections next year.
World War III is coming. Learn to write with pen and paper. Train your pigeons.

