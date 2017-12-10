Opinion Line (Dec. 10)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
I will vote to replace my representative to the City Council if he votes for a relaxed fireworks ordinance. I am for an outlaw of all fireworks except public displays.
If voters really did understand the state constitution, on funding schools and other aspects of government, then they should vote on whether to close schools. Unfortunately, what the average voter knows about the constitution wouldn’t fill a thimble.
The Kansas Supreme Court should not have the authority to screw up our state’s school funding. That’s the job of our elected officials.
To the person who sees the KKK emblem in the Wichita flag: I think that says more about you than the flag does.
Hey, Wichita street killers: If you want to kill someone, go sign up for the military. Go to Afghanistan and kill all you want. If you want danger, I’m sure someone there will be willing to shoot at you.
Wichita could have some of the safest, best-maintained streets in the nation. Install more traffic observation cameras, enforce all moving violations strictly, double the fines and earmark 50 percent of the money for street upkeep.
Always interesting to see an Opinion Line contributor state, “Someone needs to do something about … . ” Step up, people, and make a difference. Be that someone.
Thanks to Dave Crook for his “tell it like it is” letter to the editor, “Kobach is part of the problem.” Kobach could learn something about truth telling from Mr. Crook.
Rep. Whitmer and the other obstructionists are the ones who need to pound sand. You all knew this was coming and long overdue. Public opinion does not change the cost of a school system operation, Republican wishful pretense aside.
If your thing is family friendly events, arcane liquor laws, a Bible-thumping governor and people who vote casinos and slot machines down every chance they get, then maybe Kansas isn’t so boring. Just don’t move to where I retire.
Sexual predators of the world unite. You have nothing to lose but your senatorial majority.
One has to wonder how many Russian bots are contributing to Opinion Line these days.
