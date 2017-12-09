Opinion Line (Dec. 9)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Leonard Pitts Jr.’s Dec. 4 column in The Eagle was spot on. President Trump’s syntax and speaking abilities go no farther than the lowest common denominator, where his diehard supporters seem to dwell.
Mr. Merritt, your mistake is defining what Mr. Mueller and cohorts are doing as an investigation. It is an unconstitutional, attempted overthrow that undermines the will of the people and democracy.
Never miss a local story.
President Trump has done more good for the United States of America in 10 months than has been done since President Reagan left office. Thank God almighty for President Trump.
I think President Trump is hoping to be impeached. Being president is much more work than he’s used to doing, and he’s not able to actually do what’s needed to keep our country safe, let alone functioning.
It doesn’t matter whether anyone thinks it was a racial slur or not. What really matters is how Trump dishonored the WWII Navajo heroes by referencing something so simplistically unrelated, and inappropriate. Very sad.
I’m for permitting big bang fireworks and a hearty celebration. Those who object to the noise should work first to repeal thunder and lightning.
It’s going to be really hard creating any new jobs from this beach chair in Acapulco, but hey, thanks, Trumpsters.
Elect Elizabeth Warren president in 2020 if you want your taxes to rise to soaring new heights.
Folks wonder where’s the line of going too far on the harassment thing. Well, it’s when you cross from creepy to criminal. What Al Franken did is creepy, what most of the other guys did is criminal, including Roy Moore.
Leonard Pitts is so full of hate toward Donald Trump he cannot pretend to be objective.
It is fascinating to watch Robert Mueller let the little bait fish run with a little bit of freedom. Then he waits patiently for the big fish to succumb to temptation and make his fatal mistake. Mueller will then reel him in.
Has “grope” replaced “racism” and “collude” as the buzz word of the day?
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments