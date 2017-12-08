Opinion Line (Dec. 8)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Isn’t it about time we dumped all the politically correct thinkers and put in a Christmas window in a business downtown? Go back to when we had a Santa, reindeer, steam trains, elves, little town scenes with children playing in the snow.
Officials need to finally listen to the educators in USD 259 about conduct in the schools, The union president knows his business about student control in classrooms. My son was in his class at Southeast. We knew his class was safe and was learning. Listen to the teachers.
Attention John McCain: Real mavericks are not followers of the herd.
When the Kellogg/I-235 construction is finished, it’ll be nice but won’t help east-west traffic much. We blew that chance when we didn’t make 13th Street cross the Big Ditch.
Best income tax plan ever: Do away with income tax. Create federal sales tax of 10 percent, then all money is taxed. Drug money. Tip money, etc. You buy, you pay tax. Too much untaxed money being passed.
In the feud between County Commissioners Ranzau and O’Donnell, I just want to say they are both right. One is a pathological liar, the other is mentally unstable. Neither belong on the commission.
I see the stock market is going up every day in anticipation of the tax plan. Do you think those corporations plan to hire additional employees, increase salaries of workers or update equipment? Not on your life.
When a criminal says he’s sorry, he really means he’s sorry he got caught.
