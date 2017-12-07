Opinion Line (Dec. 7)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Surprised to see Kris Kobach’s letter accusing Kansas politicians of corruption. Kobach moonlights and double dips income from sources other than his full-time job with the state, and runs that income tax-free through his LLC.
When I read the letter to the editor “Culture of Corruption in Topeka” signed by Kris Kobach, my irony meter pegged.
Never miss a local story.
Education is a privilege; unruly, disruptive, or violent students need to have their education ended on behalf of those there to learn. Keep them off school property with restraining orders.
I never heard of such poppycock to increase fireworks. Isn’t it abuse of disturbing the peace? I’ve had it with all the noise.
No to louder fireworks. No to 10 days of fireworks. Reduce it back to two or three days. We have fireworks at New Year’s, Christmas tree lighting, after every baseball game. Go serve in Iraq.
You think folks who don’t want a stinking chicken plant in their backyard are crybabies. Why don’t you volunteer to have it next door to most likely your gated community. Then we’ll see who’s the crybaby.
If the mayor and commissioners lived in a neighborhood such as mine, I’m sure that they wouldn’t consider allowing even more horrible fireworks.
The NFL has turned into a joke. The quality of play is terrible. Players must be preoccupied with something else.
If you want to make a conservative mad, lie to them. If you want to make liberals mad, tell them the truth.
No issues whatsoever with the new tax plan ending student loan forgiveness. If you take a loan, you pay it back. Period.
Wasn’t there one brain cell working among the 12 jurors in the Kate Steinle trial? Shame, shame on them.
How many times does trickle down have to fail before our representatives stop pushing it down our throat?
According to Gov. Brownback, his successor really needs to pray. No need, our prayers have already been answered.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments