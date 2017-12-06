Opinion Line (Dec. 6)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Just because the City lacks the will and manpower to enforce current fireworks law is no reason to make the law more lax. It’s like saying we don’t have the manpower to enforce the speed limit so we will let them go as fast as they want.
Reading the article about Southeast High School has hardened my resolve even more that my kids will never attend public school.
If you’re bored, it’s your state of mind, not the state you live in. There are more events, places to see, and things to do in Wichita, and all across Kansas than we can keep up with.
Liberals have caused your children to require sexual harassment training in school because parents are too busy on their phones and tablets.
The Clearwater and Haysville area people have voiced their criticism of a Tyson facility. I frequently hear comments about the influx of “those workers” as being undesirable. How sad if Joseph and Mary had sought refuge in a Tyson manger.
You know, we were never really that great anyhow.
In light of all the sexual misconduct rampant today, makes you wonder why there are repercussions today and it was swept under the rug a year ago.
The view from the new library will be great only if the residents in the new apartments that block the view of the river leave their window blinds open.
It’s extremely difficult to fool someone who is more intelligent than you. This is President Trump’s dilemma with Rex Tillerson. Tillerson knows how to spot a moron when he sees one and is not about to bow down to one.
Anyone still suggesting that leftists are the protectors and champions of women has now been shown to be as monumental a liar as Obama and the Clintons are.
Skill labor isn’t cheap. Cheap labor isn’t skilled. You get what you pay for and pay for what you get. Choose wisely.
What a great TV watching day. A day full of westerns starring Jimmy Stewart. All better than almost any movie made in the last 20 years.
