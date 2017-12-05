Opinion Line (Nov. 5)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Maybe the City Council should talk to the local ER doctors, nurses and surgeons to hear their horror stories of the damage big fireworks can inflict.
While I am an animal lover and and appreciate PETA’s concern for our animals regarding the fireworks ban, we should be concerned for all our military and veterans. If you have a family member or friend that has served, you have seen the reaction they have.
364 days a year we teach our children never to play with fire, then comes the Fourth of July. Now we’re talking about legalizing bigger and more dangerous fireworks?
So Wichita wants to put its flag on license plates. I hope not. Every time I see it, it reminds me of how much it looks like the KKK emblem.
Sen. Al Franken is a pervert just like Bill Clinton. Franken should be kicked out of the U.S. Senate.
There was an old saying, “You can go to Hell for lying as you can for sinning, but it’s not as much fun.” It seems a lot of politicians and celebrities are trying to verify this.
Eagle headline “Brownback suggests that his successor pray.” For what? All of Brownback’s mistakes?
So our part-time Secretary of State Kris Kobach has the gall to call out Topeka for being corrupt? Don’t make me laugh. While you ignore your job to play President Trump’s lapdog, those “corrupt” people had the guts to save our state.
It’s not the state of Kansas that’s boring as a writer feels. What’s boring is anyone who sits on their duff and whines because they aren’t being entertained.
Is Tyson moving into the old Greyhound Park? It sat empty for years and now there’s a rush to sell it. Soon we’ll be betting on chickens running around the track.
Replacing the quarterback is an easy thing for a losing coach. But we all know who is really responsible for team performance.
The past is in our memory, but our future is in our hands.
So the city wants to approve louder and more powerful fireworks? In the words of John McEnroe, “You can’t be serious!”
