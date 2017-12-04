Opinion Line (Dec. 4)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
It’s obvious from the dictators he admires, to the opinions he pushes on us, that President Trump aspires to rule as one, with no checks and balances. If he dismantles our judiciary system, we’re on the way.
Too few conservative responses to liberal views? Good luck getting an opinion printed that makes a strong point for the Second Amendment, which is only one selectively censored subject.
Would it be possible to get Nixon back?
I guess I don’t understand the rules in leftist land. Roy Moore is supposed to quit his campaign because of allegations, but Al Franken and John Conyers don’t have to resign from Congress because of the allegations against them.
The savings from the Republican tax plan will not even pay my cable bill each month. But they are presenting it like it’s going to help me save for retirement or help put my kid through college.
Funny, I don’t hear about any Never Trumpers selling their stock because the economy is making them too much money in this improving economy.
Trump is the epitome of the seven deadly sins: Greed, Lust, Envy, Sloth, Wrath, Gluttony and Pride in spades.
If Democrats don’t like the GOP tax plan, what’s their plan to lure businesses back? Higher taxes?
Senators Roberts and Moran stick to safe places like Rotary Club and military base photo ops. And since both want to give trillions to corporations and rich people, hiding from tax-paying Kansans makes sense.
It’s not a sign of societal ill that some Democrats don’t recognize their own hypocrisy, it’s a sign of their arrogance.
Elect Elizabeth Warren president in 2020 and support her with a Democratic House and Senate and you’ll see America soar.
Once again, leftists are attempting to deny and change history by claiming Pocahontas is a racial or derogatory term and the true citizens are fed up with them.
The Trump/Bannon movement is a dangerous sickness.
Stuart Smalley makes my skin crawl-y.
