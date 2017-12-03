Opinion Line (Dec. 3)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Open up fireworks regulations. I love blowing things up. Bring back Silver Salutes and Cherry Bombs to really celebrate with a bang.
Our City Council really wants to loosen the fireworks regulations in the city limits? People and pets are annoyed and frightened by fireworks now. How about leaving the current laws alone and enforcing them?
Never miss a local story.
Why did the mailbox get taken down at the corner of Pershing and Douglas? No outcry from those who use it. Citizens arise! Demand the mailbox be returned. It was an ill-conceived action and should be corrected.
Why would a young man make a YouTube video showing the world how to make nitroglycerin? The dangers are unspeakable.
To Trump supporters — you voted for a casino owner that ran out of cash. That doesn’t make you deplorable, just gullible.
A sure way of starting a fight with a Democrat would be to tell them that Donald Trump is a better golfer than Barack Obama. That’s like rubbing salt in a wound.
A recent contributor opined that Cal Thomas’ columns are the greatest waste of newsprint today. Clearly, this progressive liberal thinks Leonard Pitts and Davis Merritt’s columns represent something more worthy.
When I am driving in Wichita on I-135, I-235 or K-96, one type of vehicle seems to pass by at high speeds fairly regularly. Someone with a small “doughnut” spare tire on their front right wheel, which is apparently their long-term replacement.
It should be unlawful to solicit a non-disclosure agreement for criminal activity. Anyone agree?
I missed my chance at wealth when I didn’t corner the market on eclipse glasses. I’ll probably blow it again if I don’t corner the market on T-shirts that say, “Term Limits.”
Economics 101: We can’t have a consumer-based economy if consumers can’t afford to consume.
I don’t enjoy the NFL as much. But it’s not a patriotism issue. I’m really tired of the choreographed celebrations every time they score a touchdown.
Moundridge is redundant; Mound Valley is a contradiction. Why don’t these two Kansas towns merge and get themselves on the level? After all, this is Kansas.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments