Opinion Line (Dec. 2)

How many people have to get hurt before you idiots who can’t seem to drive without texting finally realize not only are you putting your life at risk, but all the drivers around you, too. It’s also against the law.
Looks like my neighbors’ right to lob aerial bombs over my house will trump my right to peace and quiet. Way to go, Doodah.
Bigger and louder fireworks. Really? More trash to pick up in the yard and get off the roof, which is dangerous. The ones shooting them have no respect for others property and probably own no property. Think this over.
People don’t leave Kansas because of senseless tax cuts. They leave because it’s boring, plain and simple.
To root for Kris Kobach for Kansas governor would be like rooting for President Trump or Donald Trump Jr., who both are only for the rich — not for us hard-working middle class and poor. Wake up, none of us are like the Koch brothers.
I’m working 12 hours a day to support my family and my Democratic Party leaders want to take more taxes from my paycheck. Idiots.
Again and again, New York and California congressmen and congresswomen want the whole country to bow to their high tax demands. Not fair.
To the reader who stated he/she has been reading 40 years of the cartoon “Judge Parker:” Good God, no wonder it’s time for this dinosaur to go.
I agree we have way too many red-light runners, but I hate to say how many violations I see made by individuals on bicycles. You realize that you have to follow the rules of the road, even on bicycles.
New bumper sticker “LOVE NOT HATE KEEP AMERICA GREAT.” I wonder who they’re referring to?
How I long for affordable rail service connecting Wichita to major cities. Traveling to family for the holiday reminds me of how sad it is to live in such a remote, isolated, inaccessible place as Wichita.
Is there some explanation for why warm gooey cheese tastes so much better than the same cheese cold?
