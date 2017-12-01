Opinion Line (Dec. 1)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
If there is one theme throughout all anti-Tyson Opinion Line comments, it is that Sedgwick County is too good for Tyson. I think that if Amazon said, “Wichita, here we come,” the same crybabies would wail, “Amazon will ruin us.”
I did a job search on GlassDoor.com: 6,643 jobs were posted for Wichita. It’s more fake news.
The way our “leaders” are handling the water situation around here is a joke. I guess I’ll add another well like a lot of my neighbors and avoid the outrageous rates we pay as penalties for their incompetence.
Let’s ask our representatives which lobby group they are most thankful for: big oil, NRA, big pharma, insurance or Wall Street.
Ho, ho, ho. Received my property tax bill today.
Every dream we protect of someone that isn’t supposed to be here is a dream denied to a person that’s supposed to be here.
One of the standard questions that voters are asked is, “Are you better off now?” I would like to add the question, “Who is better off now?”
Every time you see a Tomahawk missile launch, remember that each one costs $1.45 million. It’s like watching highways, textbooks, teachers’ salaries and Social Security checks fly across the ocean and explode.
This seems pretty obvious, but apparently not to everyone: When you bomb people, the ones you don’t kill get really ticked off.
Three wins in three years. KU might think about yet another football coach.
It’s sad that our draft dodger in chief criticizes the NFL players for disrespecting the flag by staying in the locker room during the national anthem when he chose to stay in the locker room rather than answer the call of duty.
If all else fails, I’ll get a visa and passport, fly to Finland and take root. I hear they have the best education system in the world.
After several years of being on the road with Wichita and Wichita area drivers, I am looking forward to driving with those self-driving cars. They can’t be any worse drivers.
