Opinion Line (Nov. 30)

I knew this was coming. Wichita has money for a new library, a new baseball stadium, a replacement for Century ll, bike lanes and more, but it doesn’t have money for improvements to our water supply.
I love the wind turbines in Kansas. They are majestic giants making use of our winds. It’s awesome to take advantage of our plentiful wind power.
One anti-Tyson Opinion Line fellow says chickens will be transported in open trucks, with live birds flying out the back. You know, like Jed Clampett’s truck, with Jethro Bodine driving, Elly Mae riding shotgun. Tyson’s 114,000 employees are all hicks, apparently.
If Realtors were truly concerned about homeowners, they would lower their exorbitant fees.
I, too, have followed and enjoyed reading “Judge Parker” for years but I don’t have any idea what’s happening now. And I would read “Breaking Cat News” if the print wasn’t so difficult to read.
We already have term limits on Congress, if we choose to enforce them: Simply vote the bums out. Oh wait, that would require opponents who are a better alternative. Rats.
It is so nice to now have a president who doesn't tell us what subjects need to be discussed around the Thanksgiving table.
They aren’t coming for your guns. They are coming for your Social Security check.
To see what the Democrats are doing; check what they are accusing the Republicans of doing.
We could pay off the national debt if we could buy the president for what he is worth and sell him for what he thinks he is worth.
Congress hasn’t mentioned the income offset loophole for landlords that has enabled President Trump to avoid paying taxes for decades, but they cracked down on those devious schoolteachers for their abusive deductions of classroom supplies purchased from their own pockets.
Now they did it. They will have the former comedian Al Franken movie titled “Frankenstein on the Loose in Washington.” Al will be a millionaire. The joke is on you.
