Opinion Line (Nov. 29)

The results of the Brownback Kansas experiment are clear. Please contact your senators and ask that they vote against the effort to “Brownback” our country.
Let’s elect, re-elect and support more creepy dirty old men. It’s working so well.
Re sexual harassment: I bet liberals wish they hadn’t opened that can of worms.
Sean Snyder should go to another school, prove himself, then come back to Kansas State. He can't just step in and succeed his dad with success at this time.
If the city is going to install all these cute bricks in all its intersections, then every now and again at least they need to power wash them.
While the Wichita police are writing seatbelt tickets, nothing is being done about the excessive speeders in the construction zone on Kellogg. Happy Holidays, Wichita.
I spend a lot of time in California, so I was very pleased to see that Cal Thomas will not be spending any time there. If there is a bigger waste of newsprint than Cal Thomas, I haven’t seen it.
Sorry Cal Thomas, if I had the means and opportunity, I’d move to California, high taxes or not.
Shouldn’t have to, but thank you President Trump for doing your job.
How much longer will KU put up with the incompetent David Beaty? He not only cannot teach football, we now know he cannot teach sportsmanship, either.
Why do all weather forecasters assume everyone likes warm temperatures in November? I know a lot of folks who’d like to see some snow. Me for one. Seventy degrees is good for May.
Our two little girl dogs are certainly pampered. Even though neither has a job, both somehow can afford a beautiful fur coat.
When you are 70, you should not have to pay any type of tax: no property, sales, income or school tax of any kind. We need a constitutional amendment to protect retired people.
This Thanksgiving, I noticed lots of KU fans giving thanks for basketball season.
