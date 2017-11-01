Opinion Line (Nov. 1)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Lots of opponents to a Tyson plant. They say it will smell bad. Ask anyone in a town that has a packing plant about whether the smell bothers them. They will politely reply, “No, everyone here loves the smell of money.”
Have been a fan of Wichita baseball teams for many years. On opening night, the crowd was dismal and continued through the season. The Wingnuts are the best we will see, so we should concentrate on supporting them.
There are very few constants in my life, but at least I have one. The Daily Prayer is a positive influence to start my day. Thanks.
Name a law that has stopped all of the targeted crime. Speeding? No. Murder? No. Rape? No. So it shall be with any new gun-control laws. Good guys will obey the law and bad guys will continue mass murdering.
Leonard Pitts speaks a truth that is uncomfortable for some. It is the stubborn lack of recognition of that truth which creates division.
Leonard Pitts’ “Trump poster boy for white privilege” (Oct. 23) was a rant against blind white deprecation of current black military heroes and Gold Star motherhood. No Leonard, it’s just one blind president and blindness is not a privilege, it’s a disability.
Way past time for politicians to stop being Democrats or Republicans and start being Americans.
Let’s not hear one word about cutting programs for the elderly, veterans, poor, or children until after all corporate welfare is cut, megachurches are taxed, and Congress is paid an hourly minimum wage based on actual hours worked.
Jeff Flake and Bob Corker are retiring because they both are going to lose in their bid to be re-elected, and they both knew it. Like Hillary Clinton, they are both making excuses, except in advance.
In spite of school board disagreements, administrative costs, the constant call for more growth and money, almost everyone working in schools has a love of children. Teachers, administrators, office workers and volunteers, continue working for the students in spite of disagreements around them.
