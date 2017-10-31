Opinion Line (Oct. 31)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Recently, two teacher friends of mine came for a visit to my city. They stayed two days, and when shopping became very impressed with the friendliness here, as people in stores said hello and opened doors for them. I am proud of Wichita.
I’d love to see that nasty Tyson plant built in far east Wichita next to the rich neighborhoods. But no, if it comes, our citizens in the poorer area of town will be stuck with it.
It appears the swamp controls the school board. Solution: Never vote for an incumbent so fresh ideas from new members each election can’t be overrun by a gang of diehard incumbents who think they know best.
Ms. Arnold of the Board of Education said Monday that she thinks Eakins is “trying to destroy the image of public education” and the school board. News flash: It was destroyed long before Joy Eakins entered the scene.
Kudos to College of the Ozarks for requiring their athletes and the opposing team to stand for the national anthem, especially after hosting the NAIA basketball tournament for 18 seasons. They are a fine example for the NFL.
The Obamas formed one of the most intelligent couples in the White House. They were respectful, kind and loving to all nationalities of people. He never bullied or said disrespectful things to anyone, nor behaved in an inhuman manner.
If Donald Trump deleted all of his emails, wiped his server with Bleachbit and destroyed all of his phones with a hammer, would the mainstream media suddenly lose all interest in the story and declare him innocent?
Sen. Roberts touts his time as a Marine, so why is he silent when President Trump belittles Gold Star families?
Did you hear Sen. Flake’s speech on the Senate floor? That’s how rational, sane people talk.
Be prepared for a whole new series of Hillary Clinton lies as the noose tightens around her recent past.
With all I’ve watched going on in D.C. for the last 11 years, it’s hard to understand why anyone would want more federal government intervention in anything.
