Opinion Line (Oct. 30)

What kind of jobs would Tyson bring? Well-paying jobs with workers earning a living wage and chance for advancement — or starvation-level jobs that pay next to nothing with no chance for advancement?
Embezzlement is comparable to wage theft.
Does the FBI really have nothing better to do than investigate an alleged hit-and-run accident with no injuries and minimal damage? The cover-up is always worse than the crime.
At this point, it may be impossible for the public to discern the true facts behind the school board feud. However, any fair-minded person must admit that Ms. Eakins is at least correct about the transparency issue.
Now that Gov. Brownback has failed Kansans, how will he serve the religious community?
Both parties in Congress like to criticize President Trump. I have one question: What legislation have you sent him on health care, tax reform or infrastructure?
If you don’t work, don’t expect a tax cut from anyone’s tax reduction actions.
Thank you, Davis Merritt, for yet another insightful, thought-provoking column.
Senators Corker, Flake, and McCain are to be revered and admired for their stand against the president. However, I hate to see such good men leave Congress. Who knows what kind of crazy will replace them?
I really like the new LED street lights that are replacing the old, inefficient lights. It makes the areas brighter and feels safer.
I was just wondering why everyone except President Trump has the right to free speech.
I can take colored hair being red, green and blue, short skirts and other things, but I cannot stand to see a young woman with a nose ring or studs in her nose or mouth. It makes me nauseous, especially when they wait on you in a restaurant.
Yes, there are more than 10 Democrats in Kansas in an attempt to save you from voting against your own financial and health interests as well as your religious values. We’ve been patiently waiting for you to become more worldly.
Comments